Google’s AI Tool Let’s You Try Clothes Before Buying Them: A New AI Shopping Feature

Google’s new AI shopping Feature enables you to try clothes before purchasing it. Now you can check differnet styles,colors and patterns to better match what you are looking for. Google is actively promoting its new generative text and image AI tools, assists with tasks such as essay drafting and artistic creations.

It gives you a confidence to shop online by providing multiple opportunities to select from. The new Google’s filter enables you find exactly what you are looking for.

Currently, customers within the region of United States have the option to virtually “try on” women’s tops. It works by utilizing images of famous models spanning from XXS to 3XL,Google employs AI-generated renditions of clothing items from a wide array of brands including H&M, Max and Everlane.

Select Clothes On A Range Of A Skin Tone And Body Types

Although, clothing is one of the most popular shopping categories,most online shoppers concur that it can be difficult to predict how clothes will look on you before you buy them. Nearly 42% of online shoppers feel that models’ image are not perfect enough to represent the product.

In contrast, 59% are unhappy with an item they bought because it didn’t fit them as expected after they receive it.

This virtual try on feature enables you to try different outfits and look in just few clicks. Users will have an opportunity to browse through different skin tones and body types, enabling them to visualize how an array of garments would fit and look on their own bodies.

Once you get a model that resembles you and your body structure you can save it as your default virtual representation. The new generative AI model can grab just only one image and accurately reflect the way it drape, fold,cling, stretch and form wrinkles and shadows in different ways. You have a choice to select from XXS-4XL representing differnet skin tones, Within ities, body shapes, and hair types.

How It Was Made

The tool is a combination of real model images and it’s shopping graph. While doing the model shoots, the company perfectly determined there sizes by refering to sizing charts from different brands and categories.

The process involves matching photos of different models wearing shirts in different poses and later use the information to generate additional images of the shirts from alternative angles.

Furthermore, the business used generative diffusion models to seamlessly combine images of the clothing items obtained from vendors along with the images of Google’s virtual model.

However, a diverse collection of extremely realistic images showcasing the desired clothing items available for purchase.

How It Works

While searching or making a purchase you are confused and want to get the best outfit, the “try on”badge displayed alongside will help you out to choose a cording to your choice.

By clicking on this badge, a list of models will appear which will enable you to explore the options. For every outfit,you will find a comprehensive sle tion of 40 female models ensuring that differnet models will represent different size.

Here it is important to note that, the feature is exclusively available within Google Shopping, as opposed to directly browsing the brands website.

In case if you like any item, all you need is to perform a Google search to determine its availability and locate the necessary information.

However, the tool provides an fantastic experience but at the same time there are other limitation associated with that also. For instance: the “try on” feature will show you all sizes available for a shirt, even if the brand does not offer those sizes at that time.

