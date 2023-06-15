Twitter Being Evicted From Boulder Office Over Unpaid Rent

Containing approximately over 150 employees, the Twitter Boulder office has not paid rent in over three months and has now received a letter of eviction

Adding onto the pile of problems being faced by Twitter, the company is asked to leave its Boulder office after not paying rent for well over 3 months. Containing over 150 employees, the Twitter Boulder office was both significant and historic for the company.

Twitter, after being purchased by billionaire Elon Musk, has been undergoing a ton of problems ranging from a decrease in advertising revenue to a decrease in the amount of total users on the problems, forcing the company to take some important cost saving measures.

During this time of uncertainty, the company can understandably be late for contract payments or bills, but a complete refusal to pay office rent is uncommon; an action that gives us a brief understanding of the money problems being faced by Twitter.

Court documents show that the Chicago based landlord who owns Twitter’s office at 3401 Bluff St in Boulder, measuring more than 65,000-square-foot, was given a $968,000 letter of credit back in February 2020.

The landlord has since continued drawing ordinal payments, until the money ran out in March; Twitter which was then liable for the future rent has not made any monthly payment after March.

Boulder District Court has ordered Twitter to leave the office within 49 days otherwise the company would face a sheriff assisted eviction before the end of July.

