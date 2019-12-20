Government of Pakistan plans to boost Entrepreneurship with initiation of 10,000 Startups by 2023

Recently Pakistan’s active government has launched a startup program under the name of Kamyab Jawan. The aim behind this program is to encourage the youth to step forward and initiate their careers as entrepreneurs

The launch ceremony was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Woman University, Peshawar. In this program, over 1 million youngsters will get the training and financial aid by the government to start up their own business. Pakistani Government envisioned an initiation of over 10,000 startups by the year 2023. This program will act as a digital platform where investors will meet the startups and give way to a healthy national ecosystem.

In the welcoming address of the event, the Vice-Chancellor of SBBWU (Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University) Dr. Razia Sultana expressed her views on the entrepreneurship program. She said new ways are created by Technologies and the startup should take the benefit from such opportunities and in result, they can create massive value over the well-established businesses.

Co-Host Hassan Syed CEO Bir Ventures and sole founder of IdeaGist welcomed the youth to digitally evolve and to step forward in obtaining the economical knowledge. Further, Hassan Syed added that Bir Ventures is the biggest supporter of startups in Pakistan as it offers the largest digital incubation platform i.e. IdeaGist. The project is held in 8 major cities of Pakistan in collaboration with different universities and Bir Ventures according to Syed.

On the same event, the Prime Minister’s special assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the interns in these programs will not seek the job opportunities rather provide it to the ones in need. He further added that this program will fund, train, mentor, and offers multiple other perks and benefits to the youth. According to him over a million participants applied for the loans under the program within just fifteen days of the launch. Out of this figure, around 600,000 participants wanted to initiate their own business. He also said 200,000 females applied for the loan via the program. At last, he said this event will offer better job opportunities to the unemployed and paves way for an economically stable Pakistan.

