Facebook acquired Spain based gaming cloud startup PlayGiga

Facebook has made a deal with a Spanish gaming cloud company known as PlayGiga. The deal was set at the beginning of December. PlayGiga’s service was initially available in countries like Spain. Chile, Germany, Italy, and Argentina.

Facebook confirmed the acquisition news in an interview with CNBC. Afterward, Cinco Dias confirmed the news through a report which stated that the deal was imminent and worth approximately 70 million pounds.

Cloud gaming service involves AAA games which can be played on multiple devices through a cloud-based server. PlayGiga has highlighted this feature on its official website, on the other hand, Facebook hasn’t offered any game that lies in the category of AAA games. Users can find a wide range of free games on Facebook that can be played via Messenger. So, before this acquisition, for playing AAA category games like Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, and the Arkham series Facebook just doesn’t look a very good platform.

Compared with the other gaming cloud giants, PlayGiga isn’t that big but it was trying to expand its existing 4 markets. The company was aiming to launch the cloud service in middle-east Asia in the coming summer. PlayGiga before the acquirement did, however, expand its service in nearby countries like Guatemala, Austria, Netherlands, and Sweden.

Over the past few years, Facebook has gained massive popularity among users due to the games it offers. Earlier in March, the app developers added a gaming section in the navigation bar. This brought out web-based games as well as Facebook’s stream of gaming service. Last month Facebook acquired Beat studios for offering the users a great variety of VR based games. According to Facebook’s latest report, over 700 million users have engaged in Facebook gaming in a month.

