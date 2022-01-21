Government aiming to replace regular rickshaws with electric bikes

In recent news, the climate change ministry is working to reduce carbon emissions and improve the air quality by replacing the regular rickshaws (also known as Chingchi) with electric bikes. This is being formulated in a working paper where numerous private-sector specialists are collaborating.

According to an official:

“Finally, the climate change ministry and provincial departments will prepare recommendations to replace Chingchi rickshaws with electric motorcycles and vehicles. Then finally, the climate change ministry and provincial departments will prepare recommendations to replace Chingchi rickshaws with electric motorcycles and vehicles.”

Although rickshaws are very compact, easy to build and repair they are responsible for the majority of the air pollution as it is based on the traditional two-stroke engine which releases a large amount of hydrocarbons i.e. unto 5,500 parts per million.