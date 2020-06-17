Government is all set to launch the e-Building Planning portal system

To save the economy, different steps have been taken by the public and government sectors. The chief secretary Jawwad Rafique has accepted the development of e building project. Under this plan, 455 local bodies such as Metropolitan Corporation and developmental authorities will work and be bound to approve the projects in 30 days period.

The launching of the e-Building portal system is done solely for easing up the businesses affiliated with metropolitan corporations and 455 other local bodies. Under the project the authorities concerned will be required to submit building completion certification in 1 month, similarly, the land conversion plan must be approved within 45 days. The construction of a private housing scheme would be approved in 60 days and Metropolitan Corporation will be obliged to give their approval in 75 days period.

The development of the portal system will start next week. The government of Punjab decided to offer the IT services with coordination of PITB or Punjab Information and Technology Board. Via this e-building portal system, the projects for the residential, commercial, industrial, and semi-commercial building will be approved in 1 month.

To get approved on the e-Building portal, all the High-rise buildings must have NOCs from departments like WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency), TEPA ( Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency), and the environmental sector. If NOCs aren’t submitted, the authorities can then submit objects in 7 days of the application submission.

After the submission of the building plan, the head drafts and will be required to approve it in a day whereas the Patwari will approve the application in 2 days period. Once the procedure is done, the assistant municipal officer will proceed with his part in 2 days whereas the deputy municipal planning officer in 3 days.

All the applicants would be able to fetch information regarding the building plans from the e portal, WhatsApp, email, and the calling centers.

