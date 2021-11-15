Government of Punjab partners with Microsoft to launch industry certification program across the province

Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), an ISO Certified premier teacher training institute of Punjab, partnered with Microsoft Pakistan under the wing of the School Education Department Government of Punjab to embark upon its Digital Transformation Journey. QAED is leading innovation throughout its schools and programs by advancing computer science skills for teachers through industry-recognized certifications of Microsoft. Their aim is to increase educators’ professional development to connect classroom teaching with in-demand skills. This initiative is endorsed by Honorable Education Minister Mr. Murad Raas who recently announced 10,000 Microsoft Certifications for teachers of QAED in Phase 1. The Microsoft Certifications Program called Imagine Academy will provide industry-leading assessments of skills and knowledge through the new project-based testing, giving educators real-world exercises to appraise their understanding of Microsoft tools and technology. QAEDs objective is for educators to provide targeted training and support every step of the way. These Certifications will provide educators the curricula and validation they need to succeed in a technology-driven economy.

QAED already has 400,000 teachers on-boarded on Microsoft Office 365 through which today Microsoft Teams has become the official communication & training platform for the implementation of Single National Curriculum & Other Teacher’s training across the Punjab province. Using Microsoft Technologies QAED is enabling its teachers to inculcate critical 21st Century skills, help guide and solve complex problems, and analyze issues in a holistic way using specialized technologies that lead toward mastery, foster community, and cultivate ethical impact.

Minister for Education, Punjab Minister Mr. Murad Raas shared his thoughts

“This partnership between Microsoft and Government of Punjab is another step towards the PM’s vision of Digital Pakistan. Government is committed to support these collaborations helping to bring digital revolution in our society. Our Primary focus is to enhance the capability and capacity of our teacher’s to best utilize available Digital technology to adopt modern techniques for learning purposes and as a first step Government will train 10,000 teachers in the first Phase which will be upscaled to all public sector teachers under School Education Department. We believe that digitalization of education will definitely bring more transparency to the whole system ”.

Director-General QAED Mr. Muhammad Ali Ammer stated that