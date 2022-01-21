News, Startups

GrocerApp becomes the 1st Easypaisa mini-app for groceries

GrocerApp has recently partnered with EasyPaisa to provide customers with the best grocery-buying experience in the country. The partnership was finalized by the CEO GrocerApp – Mr. Ahmad Saeed and Head of Easypaisa – Mr. Omar Moeen.

As part of this partnership, Easypaisa customers can now buy groceries at the lowest prices from the comfort of their homes. The partnership entails the creation of a “mini-app” for groceries within the Easypaisa app.

The partnership aims to facilitate a wider range of audiences for improved grocery-buying experiences in Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Karachi (launching soon). It would also be contributing to the larger goal of creating a digitally enabled economy.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO GrocerApp – Mr. Ahmad Saeed said that the company is working towards making an online groceries brand that offers the largest variety in groceries at the lowest possible rates. This partnership will help GrocerApp reach a bigger audience and benefit users in saving more on their monthly groceries.

GrocerApp is Pakistan’s leading online grocery platform which enables users to order their grocery essentials through its website and mobile app. Mr. Ahmad Saeed co-founded this startup in 2016 with Mr. Rai Bilal & Mr. Hassaan Sadiq, after realizing the gap and potential in the online grocery delivery space in Pakistan. The startup changed its model from using middlemen and delivering via existing stores to a fulfillment-led model in 2018.

The app promises users the largest range of groceries at lower prices in general, across the industry. It provides same-day scheduled deliveries from 8 am to 8 pm. GrocerApp saves consumers trips to the supermarket and provides better savings as well as value at their doorstep.

