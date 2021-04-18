News, Technology

Hackers are targeting Pakistani taxpayers with FBR emails containing harmful malware, warns FBR

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 51 sec read>

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)  on Saturday clarified that the revenue body had not sent any e-mail after taxpayers among others across Pakistan complained of receiving fake emails regarding the income tax defaulters list. The revenue body said that it had received information that some hackers were misusing the name of the FBR.

In a statement, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned the taxpayers that hackers are not only trying to fetch their sensitive financial data but attempting to hijack their systems through malware and spy on them.  The cybercriminals are doing so through fake emails which instruct the targeted taxpayers to check an attached Income Tax Defaulters List for their details. Reportedly, some of the emails being sent also claim to contain passwords of the attached defaulter list. The tax authority asked the general citizens to be cautious and not to download any attachments sent through such fake emails since they comprise phishing and spamming attempts intended to infect the users with “harmful viruses & malware”.

Image

The revenue-collection body advised recipients to completely ignore such emails and denied “any connection” with the emails which are being sent from a fake email address, “alert@fbr.news” – not an official email address of the FBR.

To assist taxpayers in tackling such fake emails, FBR has also provided guidance to the taxpayers available on FBR’s official website.

Read More: FBR to roll out a track-and-trace system to improve revenue collection

cyberattack cybercrime Federal Board of Revenue Malware Phishing spam messages
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

2.5 Million Pakhtunkhwa residents to avail free medical facilities, 40,867 benefitted in March alone

in News
Apr 18, 2021  ·   51 sec read

SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract to land humans on the moon

in News
Apr 17, 2021  ·   1 min read

Google deceived consumers over data collection: Australian regulator

in News
Apr 17, 2021  ·   1 min read