HEC invites applications for Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP)

On Sunday, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced to invite applications for Batch-2 of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) program. The program is only available to Pakistan citizens who are under 40, and the deadline to apply is March 31, 2021. The HEC’s IPFP program aims to create opportunities for the fresh Ph.D.’s to obtain hands-on academic experience and mentorship for up to one year at various public sector educational institutions.

Launched in 2009, the IPFP aims to prepare fresh Ph.D.’s formally for entry into the academic environment. The program helps hone their skills for effective research and teaching and sets them up for ultimate academic success. The program is preceded by an online, one-month free-of-cost training conducted by highly reputed International and National Trainers.

Participants of the IPFP program are paid a fixed sum of Rs.100,000/- per month for a period of 12 months from the date of joining. The program doesn’t just serve as a potent capacity-building exercise to equip the future faculty but provides a job-ready workforce to universities to help mitigate the challenge of training and coaching newly appointed lecturers.

