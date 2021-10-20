Here’s everything that happened at Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event, new MacBooks, AirPods, and more

After the announcement of the iPhone 13, Apple introduced some major products at their recent Unleashed event. This event was all about new chips, MacBook Pros, and AirPods. This is everything you need to know about what went on at the Unleashed event.

AirPods just got an upgrade

The AirPods are getting a new look that will rock spatial audio support and will also feature called ‘force sensor’ which will be for controlling music/calls. In addition, the battery life has drastically improved and the new AirPods are said to show better resistance towards sweat and water. The overall run time of the new AirPods is 5-6 hours on a single charge.



All in all, the design and features of the AirPods are similar to that of the previous AirPods Pro. However, the new design brings shorter microphone stems to the headphones ensure a more contoured design.

The third-gen AirPods will cost around $179 and will be shipped around next week worldwide. However, pre-orders have begun since yesterday and would be shipped to your doorstep based on your region.

Introducing the M1 Pro and M1 Max

When Apple introduced the M1 chip with the previous 2020 range of Macs, it completely changed the landscape of the computer industry as the new M1 chips were insanely fast and gave the latest Intel processors a run for their money. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now taking it up a notch by introducing the two new M1 chips known as the M1 Pro and the M1 Max.

According to Apple, the M1 Pro CPU is 70 percent faster than the original M1 while rocking a GPU that is 2 times faster while having a unified memory of 32GV and 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

However, the M1 Max takes the unified memory up to 64GB while the GPU is supported up to 32 CPU cores.

The all-new MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro will feature some neat features that the 2020 MacBook Pro missed out on. However, the highlight reel is that the 2021 MacBook Pro will be powered by the two new chips that were earlier announced.

Here are some of the key features of the MacBook Pro:

The 2021 MacBook Pro will come in 16-inch and 14-inch

The touch bar is gone.

The new MacBook now features more ports including an SD card slot and an HDMI port.

120Hz ProMotion support for smoother scrolling.

The 2021 MacBook Pro will now be charged by a MagSafe connector called the MagSafe 3 instead of a USB C cable.

The laptop camera has now been upgraded to a 1080p camera while ensuring doubled performance in low-light.

The audio system is beefed with larger tweeters and woofers for improved audio fidelity.

These are some major improvements over the last generation. However, the MacBook 2021 is still pricey as usual where the 14-inch model is priced around $1999 while the 16-inch model costs around $2499.

Siri selects your music now based on the theme

Siri is also getting a minor upgrade as the virtual assistant will be able to play different themed playlists songs depending upon the situation. In a nutshell, if you’re going on a hike or simply relaxing then Siri will select the perfect playlist for you via Apple Music.

HomePod Mini variations

The Apple HomePod Mini now comes in different colors such as dark blue, orange, yellow, and more.