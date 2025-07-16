Want to download your Matric result marksheet? Here’s your guide to quickly viewing your detailed scores online by entering your roll number — plus how to catch the live ceremony revealing top students.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has made it easier than ever for students to get their Matric result announced on Wednesday at 1:30pm. Thanks to the board’s digital initiatives, you can now instantly view all your subject-wise marks from home without waiting for printed copies.

How to Get Your Full Matric Result Marksheet

To access your marksheet:

Head to the FBISE official results portal.

Enter your roll number and hit submit.

Your complete marksheet will appear, showing individual subject scores.

This process has saved thousands of students from delays, giving them immediate access to their official Matric result marksheet for college applications and scholarships.

Watch Matric 2025 Results Live

Alongside downloading your marksheet, FBISE is also streaming a live ceremony on these channels, where officials reveal top position holders and announce key statistics.

So whether you want to secure your Matric marksheet or see if your name makes the honor list live, these steps make sure you don’t miss a thing.