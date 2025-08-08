By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Aiming Ammo More Heres Whats New In Fortnite 7 August Patch

The Fortnite update on 7 August 2025 introduces a series of mighty boons, and yes, there is extended ammo now.

The Agile Aiming Boon trims recoil and spread when aiming, while Extended Magazine Boon pits you with bigger clips. Meanwhile, the Storm Forecast Boon reveals the next Storm circle ahead of time, giving you strategic bragging rights.

Boons now serve as mini power-ups that can turn the tide in tight firefights. The Agile Aiming and Extended Magazine boons offer direct combat advantages, while Storm Forecast gives you a strategic advantage over your foes. Ranked boons cater to both sprint-focused and precision-heavy playstyles. With Season 4’s mega crossovers and bug wars, these changes elevate both strategy and flair.

On top of those, the update unveils Super Soldier Ranked Boons, tiered to suit different gameplay styles:

  • Rank B cuts sprinting energy consumption.
  • Rank A offers that plus faster reloads.
  • Rank S stacks B and A perks with reduced weapon recoil and spread

This patch aligns with the debut of Chapter 6 Season 4: Shock ‘N Awesome, launching today across regions.

Servers went offline early August 7 and reactivated hours later with refreshed POIs, bug-infested zones, and crossover skins from Halo and Power Rangers.

Epic’s maintenance (patch v37.00) not only introduced the boons but also overhauled the game’s ecosystem and Creative tools via the Unreal Editor, setting the stage for the new season’s creator-driven content.

The new Season 4: Shock ‘N Awesome transforms the island into a bug war zone with three fresh POIs: The Hive, O.X.R. HQ, and Ranger’s Ruin. Players face off against Queen bugs at these spots for mythic weapons and powerful Medallions.

Fans can also expect new weapons and ammo to try, such as the Bug Blaster, O.X.R. Rifle, Wrecker Revolver, Leadspitter 3000 Minigun, and Swarmstrike Rocket Launcher bring brutal firepower.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Govt
Govt Approves Exemption for Import of Unregistered lifesaving Drugs in Pakistan
Facebook Expands Focus On Local News To Strengthen Community Connections
Facebook Expands Focus on Local News to Strengthen Community Connections
Instagrams New Map Feature Sparks Alarm Over Privacy Risks
Instagram’s New Map Feature Sparks Alarm Over Privacy Risks
Googles Gemini Introduces Guided Learning To Rival Chatgpts Study Mode
Google’s Gemini Introduces ‘Guided Learning’ to Rival ChatGPT’s Study Mode
Gta 6 Release Date Confirmed Rockstar Locks In May 26 2026
GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed: Rockstar Locks in May 26, 2026
Punjab Extends School Holidays Until September 1
Punjab Announces New School Opening Date After Summer Vacation Extension
Hackers Paralyze Ppl It Systems Financial Operations Suspended For Days
Hackers Paralyze PPL IT Systems, Suspend Operations for Days
Vivo Iqoo Z10 Turbo
Vivo iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Debuts with Dimensity 9400+ and Massive Battery
Spark 40 Series
TECNO Spark 40 Series Leak Hints at Launch Date and Smart Features
Pak Suzuki
Pak Suzuki Employee Caught in Insider Trading Case Filed by SECP
Govt Considers Relief On Bearer Prize Bonds Redemption
Govt Considers Relief on Bearer Prize Bonds Redemption
Jazz
Jazz Grows Revenue, But Cracks Show in Profit Margins & Cost Pressures
Punjab Government Declares 20 Day Winter Vacation For Schools
Fact Check: Has Punjab Govt Extended Summer Vacations?