The Fortnite update on 7 August 2025 introduces a series of mighty boons, and yes, there is extended ammo now.

The Agile Aiming Boon trims recoil and spread when aiming, while Extended Magazine Boon pits you with bigger clips. Meanwhile, the Storm Forecast Boon reveals the next Storm circle ahead of time, giving you strategic bragging rights.

Boons now serve as mini power-ups that can turn the tide in tight firefights. The Agile Aiming and Extended Magazine boons offer direct combat advantages, while Storm Forecast gives you a strategic advantage over your foes. Ranked boons cater to both sprint-focused and precision-heavy playstyles. With Season 4’s mega crossovers and bug wars, these changes elevate both strategy and flair.

On top of those, the update unveils Super Soldier Ranked Boons, tiered to suit different gameplay styles:

Rank B cuts sprinting energy consumption.

Rank A offers that plus faster reloads.

Rank S stacks B and A perks with reduced weapon recoil and spread

This patch aligns with the debut of Chapter 6 Season 4: Shock ‘N Awesome, launching today across regions.

Servers went offline early August 7 and reactivated hours later with refreshed POIs, bug-infested zones, and crossover skins from Halo and Power Rangers.

Epic’s maintenance (patch v37.00) not only introduced the boons but also overhauled the game’s ecosystem and Creative tools via the Unreal Editor, setting the stage for the new season’s creator-driven content.

The new Season 4: Shock ‘N Awesome transforms the island into a bug war zone with three fresh POIs: The Hive, O.X.R. HQ, and Ranger’s Ruin. Players face off against Queen bugs at these spots for mythic weapons and powerful Medallions.

Fans can also expect new weapons and ammo to try, such as the Bug Blaster, O.X.R. Rifle, Wrecker Revolver, Leadspitter 3000 Minigun, and Swarmstrike Rocket Launcher bring brutal firepower.