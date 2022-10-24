Honda Launches Locally Assembled HR-V For ~Rs.6M

The price of the VTi variant is Rs5,999,000 and the VTi S variant is launched with the cost of Rs6,199,000. The booking price of both variants is Rs. 13 lacs, however, the delivery status may differ at the time of booking. Honda launches HR-V in Pakistan, HR-V variants are equipped with a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine carrying the capacity to produce 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque.

According to auto sector expert Usman Ansari, Honda HRV’s price is competitive compared to KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and other crossover SUVs in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ansari expressed concern about the possibility of delayed deliveries due to the government’s import restrictions and global semiconductor shortage.

“Other assemblers have also launched cars but the delivery time has stretched to over a year,” he said.

The launch of another crossover SUV comes as Pakistan sees a more significant market share of such vehicles.

Despite the price hikes, the share of SUVs in total car sales in Pakistan has jumped from 5% to 20% in the past three years. This segment includes KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG Motors MG-HS, DFSK Glory, Proton X70, and Oshan X7.

Booking Price of Honda HR-V

Bookings of Honda HR-V are open from 22-Oct-2022. You can book the new HR-V from Honda’s dealerships across the country. The minimum booking price is Rs.12 lacs. The tentative delivery for the now-booked cars is around November. Its warranty is offered for 3 years and 75,000 km. The initial price of the HRV (1.5L) will be Rs6.028 million. At the same time, the HRV S (1.5L) variant will be sold for Rs6.228 million, according to dealers, who suggested bulk deliveries of the vehicle, to be launched officially at an event on Saturday, would start in January 2023.

Delivery

As per company officials, if you book the car tomorrow, you will get it in November 2022. If you book the car at the end of this month, the car will be delivered in December 2022. And if you visit the Honda dealership next month or later for the booking, then you will get the car in January 2023.

So, visit the nearby dealership today and book the all-new Honda HR-V.

Warranty

Honda Atlas has offered a warranty of 3 years or 75,000 kilometers for the all-new Honda HR-v for its consumers.

Power & Transmission

Both HR-V variants are equipped with a 1.5Lnaturally aspirated engine carrying the capacity to produce 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a CVT transmission. Moreover, both variants VTi and VTi-S offer single Econ mode.

Fuel Average

The fuel average of Malaysian HR-V (simple) is almost 17 km/l (as per the company). The fuel efficiency of Malaysian HR-V’s Turbo variant is nearly 15 km/l. We will have to wait and see what fuel efficiency HR-V offers on the Pakistani roads

Exterior

Talking about the exterior, the front facia of both variants comes with LED Auto headlights with LED DRLs. The Black painted front grille is in the VTi variant whereas the body-colored front grille is in the VTi-S variant. Quality, functionality, and practicality are what we can say about the design of the new Honda HR-V. This mid-size crossover SUV has a simple yet sharper design that gives it elegant, mature, and strong aesthetics.

Highlighting the side profiles of the car, the VTi variant offers 2 tones 17″ Alloy Rims (2 Tone) and the VTi-S variant comes with grey painted 17″ Alloy Rims. The piano body-color front grille (VTi-S) and black-painted front grille (VTi) with horizontal slats also give it a unique and modern touch. Honda has paid attention to the aesthetics as the wipers are hidden.

Interior

Coming inside the cabin, the duo comes with different features. Both vehicles carry a 4.2 TFT screen, multimedia steering, smart entry, push start, ambient lights, and front console light.

Featuring the contrast, the VTi variant offers 9″ multimedia against 9″ android/Apple car play multimedia in the VTi-S variant. Climate control in the former is single-zone digital whilst the latter comes with dual-zone digital. High-grade seats are in VTi-S while VTi provides fabric seats.

Sportier Honda HR-V with a coupe-like profile is nonetheless spacious inside. The dashboard is a bit low and flat, which gives more visibility while driving. Important functional key controls are within the driver’s easy reach for comfort.

Furthermore, the VTi-S variant offers some additional features like a wireless charger, rear USB port, auto-dimming rearview mirror, sequential turn Signals, and LED fog lights come as an additional feature. It is pertinent to mention that Grey and Red interior is optional in both variants.

Safety Features

Both cars are loaded with safety features including Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electric Parking Brake, Auto Brake Hold, and 4 Airbags.

