How is Robotics Disrupting the Construction Industry?

Automation has almost taken over every industry, the phenomenon is changing the landscape of every economic sector and becoming a harbinger of efficiency. Owing to the advancement in technology, automation is seeping at a rapid pace thus changing the mode of operations of every industry. Against this backdrop, the construction industry is among the largest industries of the world however, it is still impervious to adopting new methods like robotics which can replace the role of human labor and opening the construction industry to new opportunities. To the extent the construction industry is adopting robotics, the conventional methods are being modified whereas at an advanced level even replacing manual labor.

Graana.com through this blog showcases how robots are transforming the construction industry.

Why Robotics?

It is estimated that by 2026, the automation of non-residential construction will ensure cost savings by 10 to 21%. Imagine, the volume of cost-saving if residential construction also adopts robotics. Robots in the construction industry are working on different levels and each robot has a different application of its own. For example, some robots are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) while some perform the function of 3D printing. Similarly, on-site robots are also transforming the landscape of the construction industry by introducing prefabricated structures.

As every aspect of the world is transforming at a rapid pace the design and architecture industry is also undergoing rapid transformation. A report published by Microsoft highlighted that the operations of architecture organizations have altered over time due to the digitalization of architecture. Furthermore, with the introduction of Building Information Modelling (BIM), the role of robotics in the construction industry is increasing day by day. BIM is a 3D digital representation of physical aspects of the building. This technology gives liberty to the architects to make amendments to their layouts, and reduce the construction costs before the initiation of a real estate project. Moreover, the evolution in architecture designs leads to complex structures that either become time-consuming or difficult to implement by manual labor. As assistance, innovation, and the convenience of manual labor robots are emerging as a useful source.

Classification

Robotics in the construction industry is classified into hard and soft robots. Hard robots mostly pertain to those automated machines where they are less autonomous and are employed to create massive civil infrastructures and house construction. For example bricklaying automated machines, road pavers, and column welding machines.

On the other hand, soft robots are sensory data acquisition devices that are more sophisticated and are tools for Computer Integrated Construction (CIC). The soft robots involve software integration, Virtual Reality systems, and sensory data acquisition devices. Both hard and soft robots have their application in the construction industry and give a new meaning to on-site construction work.

Robotics are impacting the construction sector in the following ways

Reducing Cost

The foremost impact of robotics in the construction sector is observed in the form of cost reduction. Every builder or developer tries to bring about efficiency while managing the cost of real estate projects in a planned manner. Thus, on-site construction robots are replacing manual labor which is helping the project developers to channelize the budgets or wages on other aspects of construction. Similarly, the robots employed for the construction of buildings use fewer building materials as compared to the conventional techniques of construction.

Increasing Efficiency

The robots in the construction industry are minimizing human error and increasing efficiency on the construction sites. It is because the duration of robots is less than that of manual labor which increases efficiency without compromising on the quality. Different robot manufacturers are specifically developing robots for bricklaying, assembling of large components, and off-site development of building components for enhancing the quality and reducing the time duration. Furthermore, some devices perform the function of 3D scanning which is used for validating construction designs.

3D Printing

Graana.com has dedicated a full blog on 3D printing and its impact on the construction sector. The construction sector across the globe has started to incorporate robots that can perform the function of 3D printing. Therefore, 3D printers using BIM as input is creating complex building designs with more efficiency and reduced construction costs. Similarly, complex architecture layouts are becoming a reality with the incorporation of 3D printers in the construction sector. It is estimated that 3D printing in the construction industry can reduce construction waste by 30-60%.

Exoskeletons

An exoskeleton is a robotic suit built to enhance the performance of labor. These exo-suits are developed to enhance the efficiency of labor by giving them robotic strength. Exoskeletons are developed to assist the labor in tasks that cannot be performed by human strength. This technology is still in its initial phases and gives a laborer the robotic strength to perform strenuous functions.

Safe Environment

Similarly, robots in construction are also promoting a safe environment at construction sites. The construction sites involve manual labor and labor-intensive work; thus, making construction sites more prone to injuries and health-related issues. Such unforeseen circumstances cause the work to stop intermittently resulting in project delays.

Another aspect of automation of the construction sector through robots is that it is also in line with the environment-friendly practice since vehicular moment at the construction site is reduced significantly which results in the reduction of environmental pollution.

This content has been produced in collaboration with the sponsor.