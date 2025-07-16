How To Check Fbise Matric Result 2025

The wait is almost over for students eager to check their FBISE Matric Result 2025. With the Federal Board officially announcing the result date, here’s a complete guide on how to check your marks for SSC Part I & II quickly and easily.

According to the latest notification, the FBISE Matric Result 2025 for SSC Part I and II (Class 9 and 10) will be announced on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 1:30 PM. These results cover the first annual examinations conducted by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) earlier this year.

The official result ceremony will be led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, and streamed live on FBISE’s Facebook and YouTube pages for everyone to watch.

Students can check their FBISE Matric Result 2025 through several convenient methods:

Online : Visit the official website www.fbise.edu.pk and enter your roll number to access your complete result.

: Visit the official website www.fbise.edu.pk and enter your roll number to access your complete result. SMS : Send an SMS in the format FB [space] Roll Number to 5050, and receive your result directly on your mobile.

: Send an SMS in the format FB [space] Roll Number to 5050, and receive your result directly on your mobile. Direct SMS Notification: If you shared a mobile number during admission, your marks will automatically be sent to you via SMS once the results go live.

For further assistance or questions, students and parents can reach out to the FBISE helpline at 111 032 473.