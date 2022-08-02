How to Earn from Youtube – Best Strategies in 2022

Making money on YouTube is the ultimate dream for many people. After all, YouTube stars and influencers seem to live fantastic lives and enjoy the adoration of their audience and since starting a YouTube channel is now simpler than ever, it also doesn’t hurt in dreaming big and striving high and also make good money.

But, although starting a YouTube channel is easy, turning it into a money making machine is quite complex. Selling something or getting a sponsorship contract may help you make your first $100, but in order to maximize your profits, you must be aware of all your alternatives before taking any action.

To help you learn all you need to know about how to monetize your YouTube content, we’ve written this guide. By the time you finish reading this post, you’ll be aware of the various ways to monetize YouTube and be able to expand your own business using one of the largest online platforms in the world.

Does YouTube Pay Just for Uploading Videos?

Creators that only post videos on YouTube are not paid. Infect, the videos are not automatically monetized. You must enable monetization in your account settings in order to begin making money on YouTube. You can avail the option of having your videos listed on YouTube premium or joining YouTube’s Partner Program.

Become a member of the YouTube Partner Program

Understanding the YouTube Partner Program and how it functions is crucial if you’ve been wondering how to make money on YouTube. YouTube content creators must first be accepted into the Program before they may monetize any of their videos.

Your YouTube channel will be evaluated to join the Partner Program if it has gained 1000 subscribers and 4000 hours of watch time in the last 365 days. This implies, you wont be able to make any money until you’ve reached these figures, so it’s critical to keep producing content and expanding the audience of your channel in order to get maximum reach and engagement. Once you satisfy the requirements for the Program, you may submit an application for monetization.

Gain a Spotlight on YouTube Premium

Other than running channel adverts, how can you make money on YouTube? The solution is YouTube Premium.

With the help of YouTube Premium, users may view videos without being interrupted by ads which play before and during content. Creators won’t need to do anything because a second revenue stream will be generated automatically when their videos are seen by YouTube Premium subscribers.

The majority of money made via Premium membership fees will go to creators, similar to how YouTube monetization guidelines for ad-based income work.



Affiliate Product Endorsements in your Videos

Once you’ve built a significant following on the sit, companies will probably start contacting you and asking you to market their products in exchange for some payment. You should definitely consider signing up for affiliate programs from brands and using product placements in your videos.

An expert advices to help you comply with YouTube’s regulations is to only promote products you believe your audience will find useful and let your viewers know about these partnerships.