Earn Money With Less Subscribers: YouTube Eases Monetization Requirements

As a part of its new policy, YouTube will now allow any channel having 500 subscribers and 3,000 watch hours to monetize their channel and start earning right away

Monetizing a YouTube channel is something that is on the bucket list of every content creator since it allows them to be rewarded for their work. If you are also a content creator wishing to get your channel monetized, we have some great news for you.

YouTube has now revised its monetization policy and will now allow anyone having 500 subscribers, three public videos in 90 days and 3,000 hours of views will be able to turn on their monetization and start earning right away.

Creators that want to monetize their YouTube shorts can also follow this policy using the same subscriber count, the only difference being that they would have to have over 3 million views over 90 days.

Previous policy for getting monetized required creators to have over a 1000 subscribers and 4000 hours of watch time or have over 10 million views in a 90 day period for shorts, which obviously was significantly harder to achieve for smaller creators.

Currently these requirements only apply to countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea, however, YouTube will bring them to other countries soon.

Apart from getting an easier monetization path, YouTube creators can also promote their merchandise in YouTube Shopping, which is an e-commerce platform, created to let creators have their own stores on the platform.

