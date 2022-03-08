HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ultimate comfort

Whether you are about to embark on a trip or simply planning to sit back and relax this summer, a good pair of earphones can be a total game changer. Having something with great sound, comfort, and noise cancellation can make your travels much easier or it can simply be your perfect summer companion this season!

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 launched recently boasts some really cool features with their Studio quality sound and an open fit noise cancellation they deliver at all levels plus they are the most comfortable to wear so no need to worry about that pressure on your ears while using them for long periods.

Moreover, they are compatible with Android and iOS which means you can use them with other devices and not only Huawei’s, and you can also download the HUAWEI AI Life app to adjust settings or perform various controls, such as wearing detection, quick controls, status query, noise cancellation control, and device management.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4

A studio quality sound at all times

Ultimately, the first thing you have to think about in an earphone is the quality of the sound they produce.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 boast a 14.3mm driver with 40 kHz frequency range that uncover the rich details of every melody and a Bass Enhancing Power Engine for Impressively Deep Bass, in other words: when using them to listen to your favourite tunes, you will be certainly amazed as you will be transported by each and every single music beat!

Get rid of unwanted noise

You need a pair of earphones which are not only going to provide you with top-grade sound but also ones that will exclude unwanted surrounding noise. This is exactly what you will be getting with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: they come with a dual-microphone noise cancellation technology to deliver upgraded noise cancellation and gets the job done when on a call in the car or listening to music when you’re at the beach and you just want to enjoy your music regardless of the surrounding noise. Moreover, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 uses Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology to detect the shape of your ears and determine the optimum noise cancellation setup on your behalf, resulting in the most comfortable noise cancellation experience.

Ergonomic design simulation for Air-like comfort

Wearing earphones for hours at the beach this summer or while you’re at the pool might be somewhat uncomfortable but that is not the case with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: they uses an ergonomic simulation platform to objectively evaluate the comfort of the earphones and their curvature and size are optimised and polished at the micro level so they fit the ears better, providing an ultimate comfort and noise cancellation

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 also come with other cool features that you are going to love such as the ability to connect to dual devices with seamless switching from one to another. Customized smart controls including Swipe/Double tap/Long press on the earphone stems to get things done.

Finding the right pair of earphones this summer for travel or leisure can be a challenge, especially if you are trying to find one that matches your desired combination of features. Huawei’s studio-quality open-fit ANC earphone with air-like comfort – the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 – are an ideal choice.