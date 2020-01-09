Huawei’s Midrange Killer HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 Goes on Pre-order in a 64GB Version

As the saying goes that good things come twice, Huawei has opened pre-orders for its bestselling midrange killer HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 yet again. But, this time the device comes in a 64GB version with all the top-notch features that made it one of the best smartphones of 2019. The pre-orders run from Friday, 10 January till Thursday, 16 January 2020 where customers can get a free HUAWEI Bluetooth Speaker worth PKR 5,000/- on pre-ordering the device.

This device won laurels and hearts last year – setting new records in its price segment. The smartphone is enriched with additional power and boasts Huawei’s first 16MP Auto Pop-up camera, a 6.59” Ultra FullView Display and is fully loaded with many great features. Now, the 64GB variant lets more and more people enjoy the flagship features that they have come to associate with Huawei.

A Truly Authentic Bezel-free Experience

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 has achieved sheer elegance, as it contains no notch, slider, or hole. It delivers a truly futuristic, wholly immersive viewing experience with this smooth and unobstructed glass surface on its screen. Measuring 19.5:9 in aspect ratio, the 6.59” Ultra FullView Display comprises of a 91% front surface with world-class aesthetics.

A Pop-up Camera that Captures Stunning Images in Low-light

HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 debuts Huawei’s top-performing 16MP primary camera packed with f/1.8 aperture that receives 50% additional light compared to the traditional f/2.2 aperture, usually installed on other smart devices. It has the ability to focus more vividly and quickly, while it is also more effective in reducing noise. Thus, the clarity, contrast and overall quality of selfies is significantly enhanced. The device is enriched with Artificial Intelligence to use image-stabilization algorithms that allow more stabilized imaging. At the back, it sports a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple AI camera that captures stunning imagery.

Long-lasting Battery that gives Superior Performance

The device is powered by the 12nm Kirin 710F processor and equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. Coupled with a 4GB and 64GB storage, it gives a real power-packed performance.

Futuristic 4D Gaming

Backed by Huawei’s pioneering research and development, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime utilizes AI in a creative manner to identify a wider range of gaming scenarios, to match them with real-life sensations, like reloading, recoil, and the waves from an explosion. Stay on edge, and game with an edge!

The pre-orders can be booked at a more affordable price of PKR 31,999/-. The customers can choose from three beautiful colors of Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Emerald Green – each reflecting an inspirational and distinct visual identity. Moreover, the buyer will also get a HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker worth PKR 5,000/- absolutely free*.

