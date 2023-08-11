Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Might Soon Allow Users to Make Calls

“Just called someone at X,” said X employee Andrea Conway, hinting towards the release of a new voice call feature

After rebranding the entire Twitter platform and encompassing it into one single letter, X-Corp, in efforts to expand services on its platform, is now looking towards launching features beyond microblogging, and the good ol’ ‘voice call’ seems to be one of them.

Andrea Conway, a designer at X, has recently hinted towards a voice calling feature on the platform. “Just called someone on X,” she said in a recent tweet.

just called someone on X 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Andrea Conway (@ehikian) August 9, 2023

Now X has had DM’s for a long time now and they support both text and voice messages, voice calling however, will be a first, or atleast longer voice calls so to speak, since Twitter voice calls were a thing back in 2009, well smaller 2 minutes voice calls, one’s that could only be dialed after you send out a tweet tweet with “@call @twittername”, ringing up the other user.

Excited about the new Twitter/X voice calling features, well they are not entirely new, the platform had a voice calling feature back in 2009! The catch? they only lasted for a maximum of 2 minutes#TwitterBird #ElonMusk #Twittercalls — SyedAbdullahShahid (@_ABD99__) August 11, 2023

Currently the only way for Twitter users to have a live conversation is through ‘Spaces’, but they can be joined by other users, making them unsuitable for one-on-one calls.

Once introduced, the voice calling feature on X will compete with voice calling features on other social media applications such as Facebook and Instagram. On the brighter side, the new feature will make it different and more offering than rival Threads.

X-Corp owner Musk announced voice and video calling features quite a long time ago; “Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number,” announced Musk in a post that dates back to May.

Read more: