If you like Google Pixel 6a, you would adore these Alternative Phones

Google Pixel 6a was fully available to be bought from stores just a few days ago. But surprisingly, Google has disappointed its fans for the first time with its terrible features. Most tech analytics suggest alternatives for the Google Pixel 6a, and the opinion that this phone is worth buying is rare.

It has a 4410 mAH battery, and there is no wireless charging option in the Google Pixel 6a and only supports 18-watt wire charging, which is embarrassing according to today’s standards. And the cameras have suffered a lot; they went from 50MP in Google Pixel 6 to 12.5MP In the new Google Pixel 6a.

So, we also recommend some options if you are considering the Google Pixel 6a.

Samsung Galaxy A53

For the same price tag, i.e., $449, Samsung Galaxy comes with a whooping 32MP camera. And it also has a better charging speed of 25 watts compared to the Google Pixel 6a’s 18 watts. Samsung always puts extra effort into cameras, and almost all phones have a good camera. So if you are looking for a phone with a good camera, then you must leave this article and buy Samsung Galaxy A53

Apple iPhone 13 mini

If you have some extra bucks to spend, iPhone 13 mini can be a good candidate for you to consider buying. It is much smaller but provides many perks that Google Pixel 6a lacks. You will get wireless charging and a better charging speed of 20 watts. iPhone 13 Mini comes with dual 12MP cameras, which can get Apple’s ultra-wide lens. iPhone 13 mini costs $700, which is $250 more than Google Pixel 6a, but the pros of the 13 mini over 6a are priceless.

Motorola EDGE 5G UW

If you have a tight budget but are looking for a good phone. Motorola Edge 5G UW is a good option for you as it is about $50 less than the Google Pixel 6a and has better features. It gives you a 30 watts charging speed and charges fully from 0 to 100% in 90 minutes. The battery capacity is also better than 6a’s; Motorola Edge 5G UW has a 5000mAh battery which is very rare in its price tag.

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1 also costs the same as the Google Pixel 1, except it has way more exciting features in its bag. It has an impressive fast charging speed of 33 watts and supports wireless charging, which is a huge positive. Nothing Phone 1 has a 50MP main sensor camera just like the Google Pixel 6. What intrigues the most about Nothing Phone 1 is its unique design and mechanical look. At first glance, it looks like the phone is broken from the back. This unique design idea is liked by many people and forces them to buy the mobile.

OnePlus Nord 20

OnePlus Nord 20 is the cheapest phone on the list. It would be a great idea if you have a meagre budget and are trying to find a reasonably priced phone. It costs only $290 and comes with a 64MP dual camera. It supports 5G, and despite being much cheaper, it has double the charging speed of the Google Pixel 6a, i.e., 33 watts.

Ultimately, we would like to say that this is solely our opinion, and Google Pixel 6a will have a great audience and Nothing wrong if you want to buy it.