Indian-American Neal Mohan Gets Appointed as the New CEO of YouTube

This decision comes in after YouTube’s current CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down saying that I need to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects”

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki made an announcement saying that she will no longer be working at the company. Having spent over 9 years in the role, Wojcicki’s announcement was surely a shock.

Writing about her resignation in a blog post, Wojcicki announced that she has now “decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Following Wojcicki’s announcement, YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan is announced as the new YouTube CEO.

Mohan, who is an Indian-American has been working for Google since 2007 and became the Chief Product Officer in 2015.

Wojcicki made some positive comments about Mohan while talking about him talking over the YouTube CEO position. She also praised Mohan for his role in launching YouTube TV and being a lead in launching YouTube Music, Premium, and Shorts.

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube,” said Wojcicki.

While not actively present in the company, Ms Wojcicki, on the invitation of Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, would “take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.”

“Thank you Susan Wojcicki, it’s been amazing to work with you over the years. You’ve built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I’m excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead” said Mohan while replying to one of Wojcicki’s tweets.

