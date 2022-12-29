Indian Hacking Groups Are Behind Cyber Attacks In Afghanistan And Pakistan

Indian Hacking Groups are involved in the cyber crimes in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Data collected from different sources reveals that the group wants to steal sensitive information by carrying out cyber-attacks on various missions in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

These days, cyber attacks have become very common, and the crime rate has increased. Not only this but in the last few months, Pakistani government officials’ audios leaked through various cyber attacks.

According to the warning released by the Cabinet Division, cyber attackers continue to target strategic entities to access private data for their purposes.

Moreover, there has been evidence of a targeted attack campaign to access users’ accounts and obtain private information about diplomatic missions in both countries.

According to the Advisory, a spear-phishing campaign has been operating through a fabricated letter posing as a communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hence, the letter was titled ‘Gallery of Offices Who Have Received National And Foreign Awards’.

However, these campaigns involve Indian APT groups and other similar groups. Through these emails, these groups take out personal information from recipients of foreign missions.

On the other hand, the Cabinet Division has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diplomatic Missions to take all necessary steps to come out from these phishing attacks.

In addition, the Advisory recommends MoFA and Diplomatic Missions employ file integrity monitoring systems. And two-factor authentication on all official and essential accounts.

Moreover, the Cabinet Division has asked MoFA and Diplomatic Missions to upgrade their world press to the upgraded versions. Including the latest version of the websites as theme files of WordPress sites. As these are the most infectious point in this phishing campaign.

Alas, the Advisory also recommends installing a firewall and antivirus at all diplomatic missions.

