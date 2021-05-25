Instagram Now Shows You How Well Your Live Videos And Reels Are Doing

Instagram is now adding some additional features for business and creator accounts that allow users to access various metrics called insights. This basically tells creators and businesses how well their live videos and reels are doing.

With this new insights feature, users will be able to view the number of plays, likes, comments, saves, and shares they get from their content and how many accounts they have reached through their reels. However, for live videos, the insights page will show the number of comments and shares they get as well as the peak of concurrent viewers.

Moreover, the ‘account insights’ page has also been updated which is now accessible through the pull-down menu which now gives more useful information. The reach section now divides accounts interacting with a user’s content into followers and non-followers and ranks your content based on the kind of interaction received.

This will even extend to desktops which will become easier for businesses to track how far their product is being highlighted on the social media platform. Currently, Instagram is focusing on new ways to accelerate businesses and creators with add-ons and upcoming features.