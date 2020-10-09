Instagram Threads now lets you message everyone

Instagram launched its Threads app last year which allowed you to message and share intimate stuff with their close and intimate friends. The newest update has added another tab in the app for messages which can be sent to everyone else other than your close friends.

Matt Navara and Jane Manchun Wong first spotted the update and gave us a quick peek at what it looks like. It seems as if Instagram has added another tab for everyone else along with the close friends tab. This will allow you to access all of your DMs with a separate one for your close friends.

Instagram Threads app has basically become the Direct app reborn with the latest update that allows messages with anyone, not just close friends pic.twitter.com/5JwGDhlejd — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 6, 2020

This is very interesting as Thread was meant to be a platform for you to connect with your close friends but now you can connect with everyone. Close friends are still the priority of the app as your statuses can’t be seen by others and you won’t get any notifications from people other than your close friends but that can be changed as well.

This has also come a week after Facebook announced that there would be cross-communication between Messenger and Instagram. This could lead to eventually all three of WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram being integrated one day as well.

