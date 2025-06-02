By AbdulWasay ⏐ 38 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ios Shortcuts App Set For Ai Overhaul With Apple Intelligence

Apple is preparing a significant overhaul of its Shortcuts app, integrating AI capabilities through its Apple Intelligence initiative. This revamp aims to transform how users create and interact with automations on their devices. Instead of manually configuring actions, users will be able to generate shortcuts using natural language commands. For example, a user might say, “When I start a video call, activate Do Not Disturb, dim the screen, and open Notes,” and the system would create the corresponding automation. This approach lowers the barrier for users who find the current interface challenging to navigate.



This move aligns with broader industry trends where AI is increasingly integrated into system-level functionalities. Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs, for instance, feature an AI agent capable of performing actions and adjusting system settings based on user requests through natural language commands.

Shortcuts with Apple Intelligence and Siri Enhancements

The AI-powered Shortcuts are part of Apple’s broader Apple Intelligence initiative, which aims to enhance the capabilities of Siri and other system features. In iOS 18.4, Apple introduced new Shortcuts actions for various apps, providing fine-grained control and hinting at future Siri upgrades. These actions allow users to automate tasks like changing app settings, reflecting Apple’s commitment to expanding automation capabilities.

Furthermore, Apple is working on enabling Siri to perform more complex tasks through deeper integration with Shortcuts. This includes the ability to control and navigate an iPhone or iPad with more precision, such as opening individual documents or summarizing articles.



Anticipated Release and Future Outlook

While the AI-powered Shortcuts feature was initially planned for release in 2025, reports suggest it may be delayed to 2026. Despite this, the development indicates Apple’s focus on enhancing user experience through AI-driven automation.

As Apple continues to integrate AI into its ecosystem, the revamped Shortcuts app represents a significant step toward more intuitive and accessible automation for users. By leveraging natural language processing, Apple aims to make automation more approachable, aligning with industry trends and user expectations.

