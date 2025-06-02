By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Is Apple Buying Unity Games After Epic Games Legal Fiasco

Is Apple buying Unity Games? According to reports, Apple may be considering acquiring Unity Technologies, the company behind the Unity game engine. This speculation arises in the wake of Apple’s legal defeat to Epic Games, which challenged Apple’s App Store policies. The court ruling now requires Apple to allow developers to direct users to alternative payment methods outside the App Store.



Industry analyst Joost van Dreunen suggests that acquiring Unity could be a strategic move for Apple to regain control over mobile game monetization. Unity powers over 70% of mobile games and is already integrated with Apple’s Vision Pro headset. By owning Unity, Apple could offer a fully integrated development and monetization platform, potentially undercutting competitors like Epic Games.

Apple Buying Unity: Market Value and Details

Unity’s market capitalization has declined significantly, from a peak of $56 billion to approximately $8.9 billion as of May 2024. This decrease is attributed to controversial pricing changes and multiple rounds of layoffs. Despite these challenges, Unity remains a dominant player in game development, making it an appealing acquisition target for Apple.

Apple’s substantial financial resources, with a net worth nearing $3 trillion, position it well to pursue such a significant acquisition. If realized, this would surpass Apple’s previous largest acquisition of Beats for $3 billion.



Potential Implications for the Gaming Industry

The gaming industry could be significantly impacted by a merger between Apple and Unity. It has the potential to significantly alter the mobile gaming landscape by granting Apple direct control over a significant game development platform. Streamlined tools and a more comprehensive integration with Apple’s ecosystem could be advantageous to developers.

Even so, this action could also arouse apprehensions regarding the industry’s diminished competition and increased consolidation. At present, neither Apple nor Unity have responded to these rumors. The gaming community and industry stakeholders will intently monitor any developments in this potential acquisition.

