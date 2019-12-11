Islamabad police working on a smart traffic management system

The Traffic Police of the Islamabad Capital Territory is working on developing a new, automated traffic management system to keep track of the traffic problem slowly rising in the city. The police are currently working towards installing smart signal lights at the different junctions present on the Kashmir Highway to replace the old, conventional ones.

The first phase of the development starts with the installation of these systems on the G-7 through G-11 junctions on the highway. This includes the 7th Avenue junction as well.

The system is equipped with optical sensors that detect the volume of traffic coming up the road at specific times of the day. It then adjusts the time that each side of the junction stays open, according to the data collected. The smart sensors ensure that the timing can change dynamically, according to the data being recorded in real-time. This can help the ICT traffic police to better manage the traffic at peak congestion times as well as unusual traffic situations.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken this step in the hope of better managing the rapidly worsening traffic conditions of the capital and to avoid any significant blockages on the Kashmir Highway. This smart system will soon be installed on all major roads in Islamabad in the future.

CDA has invited bids to carry out the process and tenders have been issued for this project after carrying out the necessary formalities. Recent reports inform that the system will cost an estimate of 2.48 million Rupees and is expected to be up and running by the end of this month.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk