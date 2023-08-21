IT Ministry Has Spent Rs. 70 Billion On Telecom Infrastructure & Digital Connectivity

Speaking at his farewell, former Minister of IT and Telecom, Syed Amin-ul-Haq discussed some key developments that the MoITT has performed during his 3 years of service

After serving as the Minister of IT and Telecom for over 3 years, the former Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haq addressed an event organized as his farewell from the ministry.

Organized by Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) Chairman Zohaib Khan and SI Global Solution Chief Executive Officer Nauman Ahmed Saeed, the farewell event included notable names from the IT industry, some of which include Jahan Ara, former president PASHA, CEO Systems Limited, Asif Peer, Nadeem Elahi , CEO Ibex, Azfar Ahsan, Former State Minister.

In his farewell address, Haq discussed some key developments that the MoITT has performed during his 3 years of service.

Some major investments highlighted in Haque’s address include the construction of state-of-the-art information technology parks, mobile network access to over 40 million people in remote regions,118,000 job opportunities to the youth of Karachi, free of cost online training to nearly 3.6 million youth, 400,000 employment opportunities through National Incubation Centers and finally a Rs. 42 billion investment in the IT sector of Karachi and Islamabad.

Former Minister Haque also went on to commend the government for its work setting up the Special Facilitation Investment Council (SIFC), which is a council designed to aid foreign investments in the business sectors of Pakistan.

Stepping into the MoITT office is Dr. Umar Saif who also began his address by commending the MoITT for its work on integrating all its departments under one roof, saying that it has significantly improved the ministry’s performance.

Suggesting the IT industry to keep up its collaborations with academia, the caretaker minister also commended the ministry for its work on recent brands and projects such as Tech Destination, cloud computing, cybersecurity policies, and freelancing, adding that he hopes these projects continue with the same spirit.

