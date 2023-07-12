IT Ministry to Launch Government Employee Communication App ‘Beep Pakistan’ Next Week

According to the Ministry of IT, employees of all 41 federal departments and ministries will be transferred to the Beep Pakistan application for international communication

The Federal Ministry of IT and Telecom has announced that it has decided to launch ‘Beep Pakistan’, an internal government employee communication platform for all federal government offices and employees next week.

MoITT says that the Beep Pakistan application is completed and is now being test launched with federal government offices. It is also being reported that the launch will be performed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Amin ul Haque.

Prepared by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Beep Pakistan previously went through a small scale testing and was found to have no bugs, therefore, the government now wants to move towards a large-scale testing and pre-launch the application for federal government departments.

According to officials from the Ministry of IT and Telecom, employees of all 41 federal departments and ministries will be transferred to the Beep Pakistan application next week, making it their primary international communication source.

The application includes some amazing features such as audio-video calling and document sharing and video conferencing, which allows for a seamless communication system between government department and employees.

Previously using other third-party applications for communication, government employees were putting important and sensitive data at risk; using an internal application however minimizes the risk, keeps government data safe and improves efficiency.

Cleared by the National Telecom & Information Security Board, the Beep Pakistan application is deemed safe from all outside interference and cyber-attacks.

