By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Karvaan Power Plus 1 2l Ug Officially Launched Specs Features

Changan Pakistan has recently launched a new version of its best-selling MPV, the Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L UG, in Pakistan with enhanced features and upgrades.

In recent years, the Karvaan has established a strong foothold in the Pakistani market as a preferred vehicle for commuters on the go, and this new version aims to continue that trend with some significant improvements.

KARVAAN Power Plus – Specs

According to information provided by Chang’an Pakistan, the new version elevates the existing KARVAAN platform to new heights with additional features and upgrades.

The recent features and upgrades include

  • Style Upgradation
  • Smoked headlamps
  • 14″ alloy wheels
  • Dual-tone interior finish
  • Wooden accent panels
  • Garnished A and B pillars

Convenience Features

  • 5″ MP5 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Rear camera
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Rear charging port
  • New ergonomic headrest

Safety Additions

  • Dual front airbags (Driver + Passenger)
  • ABS with EBD
  • Anti-theft system
  • Seatbelts for 2nd and 3rd row passengers

All of these upgrades are a huge step forward, particularly in occupant safety and cabin utility, which have hitherto been the prime areas of concern in entry-level MPVs.

Price of Karvaan Power Plus

The Changan Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L UG will be marketed at an “introductory price” of PKR 3,249,000, ex-dealership. According to Changan, bookings are open for a limited quantity on full payment, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Terms & Conditions

According to the company, the prices came into effect from 25ᵗʰ July 2025 on all new orders.

NOTE: The prices mentioned above are ex-dealership and include (a) Shipping and Handling Charges, and (b) Sales tax. These prices do not include (a) Income Tax, (b) Advance withholding tax, (c) Additional Tax.

Changan Pakistan wants to further establish the Karvaan’s footing in the MPV market by providing a more polished, convenient, and secure package.

These improvements are a step in the right direction and will surely be welcomed by potential buyers who want a good family car with better features.

Demand for MPV in the Pakistan Auto Market

The need for MPVs in Pakistan has been on the rise over the past few years with increasing population, growing intercity travel, and an even increased emphasis on family-centred and commercial transportation solutions.

The Karvaan Power Plus UG addresses this need with its enhanced features and build quality and is poised to contend heavily against the Suzuki Bolan, DFSK K07, and other mini-MPVs. 

Changan‘s strategy of innovation for Pakistan‘s automotive industry is reflected in its growing model line and countrywide service network.

Is Karvaan Power Plus Worth Buying?

If you want a balanced MPV with the latest safety, smart technology, and value for money, then Changan Karvaan Power Plus UG is the best solution for you. 

It is a sensible option whether you are in Rawalpindi, Quetta, or any other major city with increasing transport requirements. 

Before purchasing, it is recommended to inspect the vehicle yourself, test drive it, and compare it with other MPVs on the market. You will probably find that this new Karvaan represents great value.

 

 

 

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Govt

Punjab Govt. Announces New Timings for Schools and Colleges

Atlas Honda

Atlas Honda Launches HR-V Hybrid SUV in Lahore

Bise Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Date Announced

BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers List Revealed

Instagram Glitch Replaces Real Friends With Ai

Instagram Glitch Replaces Real Friends with AI

Legit Or Scam Should You Invest In Quantum Computing Stocks

Legit or Scam: Should You Invest in Quantum Computing Stocks?

Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Trade Aims For 100 Million Revival

Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Trade Aims for $100 Million Revival

Bise Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Announced

BISE Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Announced

HAVAL H6 Hi4 PHEV

HAVAL H6 Hi4 PHEV Pre-Booking Open Across Pakistan in August

Govt Mandates Qr Codes On Utility Bills For Digital Payments

Govt Mandates QR Codes on Utility Bills for Digital Payments

Peshawars Ncai Prepares Ai Powered Disaster Response Tools

Peshawar’s NCAI Prepares AI-Powered Disaster Response Tools

Atlas Honda

Atlas Honda Officially Launched CG150 and New Electric Scooter

PTA

PTA Report: Jazz and Zong Top Complaint List in June 2025

Snapchat Unveils Home Safe Alerts To Keep Loved Ones In The Loop

Snapchat Unveils ‘Home Safe’ Alerts to Keep Friends in the Loop