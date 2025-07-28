Changan Pakistan has recently launched a new version of its best-selling MPV, the Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L UG, in Pakistan with enhanced features and upgrades.

In recent years, the Karvaan has established a strong foothold in the Pakistani market as a preferred vehicle for commuters on the go, and this new version aims to continue that trend with some significant improvements.

KARVAAN Power Plus – Specs

According to information provided by Chang’an Pakistan, the new version elevates the existing KARVAAN platform to new heights with additional features and upgrades.

The recent features and upgrades include

Style Upgradation

Smoked headlamps

14″ alloy wheels

Dual-tone interior finish

Wooden accent panels

Garnished A and B pillars

Convenience Features

5″ MP5 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Rear camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear charging port

New ergonomic headrest

Safety Additions

Dual front airbags (Driver + Passenger)

ABS with EBD

Anti-theft system

Seatbelts for 2nd and 3rd row passengers

All of these upgrades are a huge step forward, particularly in occupant safety and cabin utility, which have hitherto been the prime areas of concern in entry-level MPVs.

Price of Karvaan Power Plus

The Changan Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L UG will be marketed at an “introductory price” of PKR 3,249,000, ex-dealership. According to Changan, bookings are open for a limited quantity on full payment, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Terms & Conditions

According to the company, the prices came into effect from 25ᵗʰ July 2025 on all new orders.

NOTE: The prices mentioned above are ex-dealership and include (a) Shipping and Handling Charges, and (b) Sales tax. These prices do not include (a) Income Tax, (b) Advance withholding tax, (c) Additional Tax.

Changan Pakistan wants to further establish the Karvaan’s footing in the MPV market by providing a more polished, convenient, and secure package.

These improvements are a step in the right direction and will surely be welcomed by potential buyers who want a good family car with better features.

Demand for MPV in the Pakistan Auto Market

The need for MPVs in Pakistan has been on the rise over the past few years with increasing population, growing intercity travel, and an even increased emphasis on family-centred and commercial transportation solutions.

The Karvaan Power Plus UG addresses this need with its enhanced features and build quality and is poised to contend heavily against the Suzuki Bolan, DFSK K07, and other mini-MPVs.

Changan‘s strategy of innovation for Pakistan‘s automotive industry is reflected in its growing model line and countrywide service network.

Is Karvaan Power Plus Worth Buying?

If you want a balanced MPV with the latest safety, smart technology, and value for money, then Changan Karvaan Power Plus UG is the best solution for you.

It is a sensible option whether you are in Rawalpindi, Quetta, or any other major city with increasing transport requirements.

Before purchasing, it is recommended to inspect the vehicle yourself, test drive it, and compare it with other MPVs on the market. You will probably find that this new Karvaan represents great value.