Laptops will become more expensive in Pakistan soon

With the semiconductor shortage continuing globally, it is said that laptops and personal computers will become more expensive in Pakistan. The government will be adding a 17 percent sales tax on all respective computers under the supplementary finance bill 2021.

However, the sales tax is exempted on the import and local supplies of computers and there would only be a 17 percent sales tax on laptops and desktop computers.

In addition, the relevant entities in the Exemption Schedule of the Sales Tax Act 1990 would be soon deleted through the supplementary finance bill of 2021. However, the tax may be reduced once the lack of semiconductor issue has been resolved.