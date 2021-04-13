LG Shares A List Of Phones Which Will Be Eligible For Android Updates

As LG has exited in the smartphone market, the company is still dedicated to supporting its customers who currently own an LG flagship smartphone. As of now, the company has provided a proper list of which LG smartphones will be eligible for the respective Android update. This also includes a detailed Android 11 update roadmap.
The Android 11 update mentions a diverse set of smartphones which also includes the ever-popular LG Velvet 5G. This also includes the regular LTE Velvet, LG Wing, and G8s as well as the K42 and K52 series. However, it is to be noted that these updates are region-dependent and may vary with respect to time zone and date. Following below is the list of devices eligible for the Android 11 update:
|Phone name
|Rollout date
|Status
|LG Velvet 5G
|April 2021
|Completed
|LG G8X
|Q3 2021
|Testing
|LG Velvet (LTE)
|Q4 2021
|Testing
|LG G8S
|Q4 2021
|Testing
|LG Wing
|Q4 2021
|Testing
|LG K52
|Q4 2021
|Testing
|LG K42
|Q4 2021
|Testing
Moreover, for the Android 12 and 13 updates, premium LG smartphones such as the Wing, Velvet, V50, G8, and few common LG devices will receive the respective update. Following below is the list of devices eligible for the Android 12 and 13 updates:
|Phone name
|Android 12 update
|Android 13 update
|LG Wing
|Eligible
|Eligible
|LG Velvet (5G)
|Eligible
|Eligible
|LG Velvet (LTE)
|Eligible
|Eligible
|LG V50S
|Eligible
|Not eligible
|LG V50
|Eligible
|Not eligible
|LG G8
|Eligible
|Not eligible
|LG Q31
|Eligible
|Not eligible
|LG Q52
|Eligible
|Not eligible
|LG Q92 5G
|Eligible
|Not eligible
With LG quitting the smartphone market, the main question in everyone’s mind is that is this the end of LG or a new beginning in terms of market strategy?