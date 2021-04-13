Mobile, News

LG Shares A List Of Phones Which Will Be Eligible For Android Updates

Usman Aslam · 1 min read

As LG has exited in the smartphone market, the company is still dedicated to supporting its customers who currently own an LG flagship smartphone. As of now, the company has provided a proper list of which LG smartphones will be eligible for the respective Android update. This also includes a detailed Android 11 update roadmap.

The Android 11 update mentions a diverse set of smartphones which also includes the ever-popular LG Velvet 5G. This also includes the regular LTE Velvet, LG Wing, and G8s as well as the K42 and K52 series. However, it is to be noted that these updates are region-dependent and may vary with respect to time zone and date. Following below is the list of devices eligible for the Android 11 update:

Phone nameRollout dateStatus
LG Velvet 5GApril 2021Completed
LG G8XQ3 2021Testing
LG Velvet (LTE)Q4 2021Testing
LG G8SQ4 2021Testing
LG WingQ4 2021Testing
LG K52Q4 2021Testing
LG K42Q4 2021Testing

Moreover, for the Android 12 and 13 updates, premium LG smartphones such as the Wing, Velvet, V50, G8, and few common LG devices will receive the respective update. Following below is the list of devices eligible for the Android 12 and 13 updates:

Phone nameAndroid 12 updateAndroid 13 update
LG WingEligibleEligible
LG Velvet (5G)EligibleEligible
LG Velvet (LTE)EligibleEligible
LG V50SEligibleNot eligible
LG V50EligibleNot eligible
LG G8EligibleNot eligible
LG Q31EligibleNot eligible
LG Q52EligibleNot eligible
LG Q92 5GEligibleNot eligible

With LG quitting the smartphone market, the main question in everyone’s mind is that is this the end of LG or a new beginning in terms of market strategy?

