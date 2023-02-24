Metro Introduces T9 Electric Scooter In Pakistan

Pak Star Automobile(Pvt) Ltd is famous for its auto parts in Lahore, Pakistan. Pak Automobiles are known for making Tez Raftar Motorcycles and Rickshaws, has introduced the Metro T9 EV.

The company has introduced the first electric scooter in Pakistan to expand into the developing EV market. The company produces a variety of motorbikes(2-wheeled vehicles) and auto-rickshaws (3-wheeled vehicles) with the name “Tez Raftar.”

Though, the company has a vast experience in the automobile industry. Though the company is new, its talented, qualified, and well-experienced team members are constantly working hard to make the company successful.

In addition, Pak Star Automobiles also produces several sheet- metal fabricated and forged automotive parts and components that fit international quality standards.

The company also assembles internal combustion 4-sroke gasoline engines having 97cc, 84cc, 72cc, and 107cc displacements for automobiles.

Moreover, Metro T9 EV is the first among many electric scooters introduced by the company in Pakistan.

According to the company’s official website for Metro EVs, the company has planned to introduce four other electric models soon. The four models are Metro M6, E8S Pro, KS3 Lite, and LY.

Metro T9 Electric Scooter

As Per the company, the new Metro T9 Electric Scooter works on a 600-watt electric motor with a 60V 38aH Graphene battery with a life cycle of 1,000 charges or around 3-4 years.

Furthermore, a new Metro T9 EV can travel 105 kilometers (km) on a single charge, takes nearly 4 to 5 hours, and consumes just 2.5 units of electricity.

In addition, the company claims that a user can save up to 2,000 liters of petrol worth Rs 544,000 in 3 to 4 years before changing the battery.

Top Speed

The company does not reveal the speed, but the feature is intensely high and depicts that it will provide a top speed. The speed is expected to be around 40-45km/h.

Specifications

Metro T9 is the fastest high-tech EV motorcycle that will provide high speed with modern features.

Below are some specifications of the new Metro T9 EV motorcycle:

Upto 1,000 charging cycles

4.5 hours charging time

60V 38aH TTFAR Graphene battery

60W electric motor

2.5 Electricity Units Per 105 Kilometres

Tubeless tires

Swedish Paint Job

High Strength CAE Optimized Frame

Metro T9 Electric Scooter Price In Pakistan

The price revealed by the Metro T9 electric motorcycle company is Rs 245,000, which is the introductory price. It is sure that the price will increase shortly.

In addition, the motorcycle comes with an 18-month warranty to facilitate the customer.

As we know, the EV market demand is increasing rapidly in Pakistan; therefore, automobile companies strive to produce electric vehicles with high specifications at reasonable prices.

A Pakistani startup, Evee Electric, recently introduced the country’s first-ever made-in-Pakistan EV scooter, the EVEE.

