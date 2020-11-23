Microsoft in Collaboration with Sindh Govt organizes “Education Days” focusing on the Modern Digital Classroom Technology

Microsoft in collaboration with Sindh Government has organized an event dubbed ‘Education Days’. The event will focus on Microsoft Digital Classroom Technology and aims to expose school leaders, teachers & students to the hybrid learning model and how they can remain engaged as we continue to adopt the new way of learning. This program also aims to celebrate Children’s Day by enabling educational institutions to be familiar with Microsoft Teams and other tools to enhance their capacity and capability to apply modern techniques in learning processes. This digital event was kicked off on 23rd November and will be followed by multiple sessions arranged for the teachers and will end on 26th Nov 2020 with a capacity to accommodate 10,000 participants.

The Modern Digital Classroom Technology by Microsoft accommodates the crucial needs of all key stakeholders such as students, teachers, parents & school administration. The event presents an opportunity to showcase Microsoft Teams that brings conversations, content, assignments, and apps together in one place to engage students and letting teachers create vibrant learning environments. The audience will be trained not to only create but also on how to leverage from other tools like Flipgrid, OneNote, Minecraft for Education, and MakeCode. For more information, please visit: https://education.microsoft.com/en-us

Honorable Provincial Minister of Sindh for Education, Literacy and Human Resources Mr. Saeed Ghani noted, “Our Government is determined to implement distance learning programs to promote digital classroom culture in every district of Sindh. Microsoft, being a pioneer in this business, is partnered with us to turn this dream into reality. Our aim is to digitally enable each education institution of Sindh to benefit from Technology advancements to introduce best learning practices at the primary and secondary levels. Our young generation can only compete in the International arena if they are well-equipped and informed with Digital platforms to gain access to worldly knowledge. The connectivity with Field experts for seeking knowledge through the Digital world is the key to success”.

Secretary School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, Mr. Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo and Managing Director Sindh Education Foundation, Government of Sindh, Mr. Abdul Kabir Kazi also graced the occasion by praising Sindh Government and Microsoft joint venture to transform education system of Sindh through capacity building of Teaching staff and Children to be adaptive with emerging technologies in their blended learning process.

Jibran Jamshad, Country Education Lead for Microsoft in Pakistan stated, “COVID-19 has increased dependency on the Digital world both in terms of business and Learning and At Microsoft, we are determined to design customized education products and services to support distance learning programs across the globe ensuring enhanced collaboration, efficiency, and productivity through Modern Digital Classrooms. This digital Learning Platform reflects how emerging technologies deliver a far greater understanding of student capabilities and support new approaches to teaching and learning. Revolutionizing the entire Teaching and Learning System may be a huge challenge, but it is also an exciting opportunity that can fundamentally change the lives of children and shift the trajectory of your community at an international level.”

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk