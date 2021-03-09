Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specs leak includes both AMD and Intel configurations

Microsoft’s flagship laptop the Surface Laptop is yet to release the Laptop 4 version. Despite that certain rumors have been leaked about the Surface Laptop 4 which states that the upcoming flagship computer will have both Intel and AMD processor configurations.

This gives consumers the choice of which CPU brand they want to opt for when purchasing the laptop. The Surface Laptop 3 was initially the first laptop to receive AMD Ryzen processors however there still was an option to choose Intel but only for the enterprise and education version of the laptop. However, all versions of laptops will rock both processor brands.

Intel will be bringing its latest-gen processors for the Surface Laptop 4 where both the Core i5-1145G7 and Core i7-1185G7 will be an option for consumers, hence bringing the Intel Evo platform to the Surface Laptop for the first time. On the AMD side, however, consumers will have a choice between the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and the Ryzen 7 4980U.

Moreover, in terms of specs WinFuture stated that both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions of the laptop will keep their 3:2 aspect ratio hence a 2256 x 1504p resolution for the 13.5-inch and a 2496 x 1664p resolution for the 15-inch.

In terms of the performance of the laptop, the RAM will max out at 32GB while storage will probably be up to 1TB for the Intel models. For the AMD models of the Surface Laptop 4, RAM will be maxed out to 16 GB and 512 GB. Moreover, the laptops will feature swappable lids according to Microsoft’s recent patent which came out last month.

With so many high-end specifications and features, it’s no surprise that the Surface Pro Laptop 4 will have a high price tag. However, Microsoft has not released an official launch date but it is expected it will come out in a few weeks soon.