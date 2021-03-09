“As we have said, we will be responding to the Solar[W]inds hack with a mix of actions seen and unseen,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement to CNBC. “We will not publicly discuss certain aspects of our response.”

Reportedly, the initial U.S. counter-attack could begin in the next three weeks and kickstart a series of events in Russia. The attack’s sophisticated nature means that it will be witnessed by Russian President Putin and his government but will not be visible to the public eye.

Source: New York Times

