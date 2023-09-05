Microsoft to Remove Wordpad from Windows After 30 Years

Not releasing any new updates and shutting down Wordpad, Microsoft will be suggesting users to switch to Microsoft Word for a better experience

Remember using the good ol’ Microsoft Wordpad for writing your first HTML code, GTA cheat codes or even editing some log files? Well, you will not be able to do all of that since Microsoft is planning to remove Wordpad from all future Windows updates.

“WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows,” said Microsoft in a support note that discusses the shutdown of Wordpad.

“We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt,” they added.

While other popular Microsoft applications continued receiving timely updates, Wordpad had not received one for years, giving it a very basic interface which was not updated for usability or even made to match modern themes.

Microsoft removing Wordpad and directing its users towards Microsoft Word shows that it wants to focus towards a single text editor and make things simpler, but the timing for the announcement comes off to be quite odd.

Why is that? Well, that is because Microsoft just days before the shutdown announcement, announced a new ‘autosave’ feature for notepad.

Introduced first in Windows 95, Wordpad was last updated with Windows 7’s Ribbon UI and slight design changes in Windows 8.

