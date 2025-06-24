Microsoft Unifies Pc Game Libraries In Xbox App Overhaul

Microsoft has launched a bold new update to its Xbox PC app. This update brings Steam and Battle.net games together with Xbox titles under one roof. It’s now available to Xbox Insiders through the PC Gaming Preview. With this move, Microsoft wants to simplify game libraries and turn the Xbox app into the go-to hub for all PC gamers.







All Your Games in One Place

Once you install a game from Steam or Battle.net, it shows up automatically in the Xbox app. It appears in My Library and the Most Recent sections. You don’t need to jump between launchers anymore. Instead, you manage everything in one place. You can also hide stores you don’t want to see. This helps keep your view clean and simple.

Handhelds Are a Big Focus

Microsoft designed this feature with handheld gaming in mind. It will launch on the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X this holiday season. These devices need smooth, unified access to games. So this update makes sense. In the future, Microsoft also plans to support more stores like Epic and GOG.

Gamers and Experts About Xbox App

Gaming outlets praised the update. They say it’s a smart step toward competing with SteamOS. PCWorld even called it a must-have feature for Windows handhelds.







Gamers on Reddit also joined the conversation. One user said:

“Storefronts should be stores. I want one unified app to manage everything… Click, install, done.”

But not everyone felt impressed. Some players raised concerns about how downloads and updates will work. Others asked if achievements, overlays, or multiplayer features would carry over. A few even compared it to GOG Galaxy or Playnite and wondered why this didn’t happen sooner.

Why This Update Matters

First, it simplifies everything. You can finally keep your full library in one launcher. No more logging in to different apps.

Second, it supports portable gaming. Handhelds work best with one clean, simple interface.

Third, it changes how we think about platforms. Microsoft wants the Xbox app to be a neutral ground for all PC games.

What’s Next for the Xbox App

Microsoft plans to roll out this feature to everyone by late 2025 or early 2026. They’ll add more storefronts and new device support over time. The app will also get new discovery sections. These will highlight games from publishers like EA and Ubisoft. Microsoft may even explore cloud streaming or emulation later on. That means you could launch any game, from any store, inside the Xbox app.

If this works, the era of launcher chaos could end for good. But it all depends on whether Steam, Epic, and others choose to play along.