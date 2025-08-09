Microsoft first revealed its plans for a gamer-focused AI chatbot in March. Now, the company has officially launched the beta version of Gaming Copilot. It is available to Xbox Insiders on PC through the Game Bar feature. Windows-based handheld gaming devices can also try it, although the functionality is currently limited. A mobile beta version of the tool has already been released. Designed as an AI version of old Nintendo phone help lines, Gaming Copilot appears as an on-screen overlay. Players can use it to ask questions, get guidance, and even find new games. Microsoft says it is built to assist with in-game challenges by understanding what you are playing and tracking your Xbox activity.

The tool can capture in-game screenshots to provide tailored advice. This feature helps ensure that the guidance is relevant and accurate. In addition to gameplay tips, Gaming Copilot can suggest titles to purchase based on user preferences. It can also answer account-related questions. Both text and voice queries are supported, as long as a microphone is connected.

Microsoft plans to expand Gaming Copilot’s capabilities. Future updates will include richer assistance features, such as proactive coaching for players. This will make the AI more interactive and helpful during gameplay.