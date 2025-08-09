By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsofts

Microsoft first revealed its plans for a gamer-focused AI chatbot in March. Now, the company has officially launched the beta version of Gaming Copilot. It is available to Xbox Insiders on PC through the Game Bar feature. Windows-based handheld gaming devices can also try it, although the functionality is currently limited. A mobile beta version of the tool has already been released. Designed as an AI version of old Nintendo phone help lines, Gaming Copilot appears as an on-screen overlay. Players can use it to ask questions, get guidance, and even find new games. Microsoft says it is built to assist with in-game challenges by understanding what you are playing and tracking your Xbox activity.

The tool can capture in-game screenshots to provide tailored advice. This feature helps ensure that the guidance is relevant and accurate. In addition to gameplay tips, Gaming Copilot can suggest titles to purchase based on user preferences. It can also answer account-related questions. Both text and voice queries are supported, as long as a microphone is connected.

Microsoft plans to expand Gaming Copilot’s capabilities. Future updates will include richer assistance features, such as proactive coaching for players. This will make the AI more interactive and helpful during gameplay.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Samsung Powers The Worlds Longest Range Ev With Its Own Batteries
Samsung Powers the World’s Longest-Range EV With Its Own Batteries
Huawei
Huawei Brings New Approach to Mate 80’s Cooling System
Silent Hill F Preview 10 Key Details That Make This A Must Play
Silent Hill f Preview: 5 Key Details That Make This a Must-Play
Pmdc
PM&DC Denies Rumors of 80% MDCAT fee hike
Chatgpt Plus
ChatGPT Plus Users Get to Keep GPT-4o After GPT-5 Complaints
Robot Drummer Achieves 90 Precision Mimics Human Techniques
Robot Drummer Achieves 90% Precision, Mimics Human Techniques
Education System
Punjab’s Education System Set for Big Change With New Testing Model
Punjab Government
Punjab Government Makes Special Announcement for Married School Teachers
Iphone 17 Pro Max Gets 3 Big Upgrades Worth The Hype
iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets 3 Big Upgrades Worth the Hype
Ethereum Surges Past 4000 Is Altcoin Season Rushing Back
Ethereum Surges Past $4,000: Is Altcoin Season Rushing Back?
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads In Answers On X
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads in Answers on X
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Set to Receive GPT-5 Upgrade
Want To Reach Level 100 On Fortnite This Xp Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes
Want to Reach Level 100 on Fortnite? This XP Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes!