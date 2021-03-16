News, Technology

Microsoft’s recent cloud outage affects Teams, Azure and Xbox Live

Usman Aslam

In recent news, numerous Microsoft products which are dependent on cloud infrastructure are currently facing issues. This is said to be a result of a few issues in the Azure Active Directory which has adversely affected numerous services.

In a nutshell, many online services have been affected such as Teams, Xbox Live, Office, Exchange Online, and Yammer. In regards to Xbox Live, users can not download or purchase games and even stream games.

However, it seems that some of those respective services have overseen a full recovery in a recent statement:
“Our monitoring indicates that the majority of the services have fully recovered. However, we’re addressing a subset of services that are still experiencing some residual impact and delays in recovery. Updates are available http://status.office.com or under MO244568.”

As of now, Microsoft has fully rolled out the mitigation and is seeing a decrease in error rates.

