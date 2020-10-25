Ministry of HR launches app to help differently-abled children in Pakistan

Earlier this week, Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari announced the launch of an application for the differently-abled children in the country.

Designed by the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), the app aims to create awareness about education, training, and rehabilitation services available for children with special needs.

According to Mazari, the app will help parents of differently-abled children select suitable educational institutions near their residence. They can also study online without physical access to institutions/centers working under the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE). The whole system will be especially useful for parents and families living in remote areas.

At the launch event, the Minister of Human Rights commended that the project detailing that the app has the potential to bring approximately 30,000 out of school differently-abled children into the educational stream.

The app under the moniker “DGSE App for Differently Abled Persons” is now live on Play Store and App Store. For now, it lists the special education schools available in the twin cities. However, like other applications developed by NITB, this one will expand to other cities soon.

You can check out the application here .

