Musk Says ‘X’ Monthly Users Reach ‘New High’:Thread Struggles With Retention

Elon Musk, a tech giant says ‘X’ previously known as Twitter has reached a new high of over 540 million users

Previously, Twitter had nearly 229 million monthly active users in May 2022

Twitter is experiencing different changes and shifts under Musk’s guidance

Elon Musk, a tech giant has announced that the monthly user count of the popular social media platform ‘X’ hits a new high of over 540 million. Musk tweeted exactly after the day when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “The teams were bent on boosting retention on their new X rival Threads”. According to the analysis, the app has lost millions of users just after its much hyped launch.

𝕏 monthly users reach new high in 2023 pic.twitter.com/trqLGBEvvA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023

The information came just after the company is undergoing organizational changes and struggling to increase its customer line and advertising revenue, experienced a decline in the last month.

A new series of comments by ‘X’ executives cliaming strong traction in usage. This happened after Meta platforms launched a direct competitor known as Threads on July 5.

Twitter previously had 229 million users before Musk’s acquisition.Musk posted in November that X had 259.4 million daily active users.

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Since Musk has taken the charge of ‘X’ previously known as Twitter is constantly experiencing shift and turns in the organization.

Recently, the company has introduced charges for blue verified and active users. In May 2023,Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarrino, the formal NBC universal advertising chief, as CEO of Twitter.

you should get a consortium together who understands your vision for this website (whether it’s more of a public utility or a business meant to generate cash flow is up to you) and have them buy the debt then do a tender/exchange offer for convertible notes w more favorable terms — sophie (@netcapgirl) July 14, 2023

Musk has announced another important news that X’scash flow experienced challneges which in turns a big decline of nearly 50% in advertising revenue and a considerable debt burden.

