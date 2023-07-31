News

Musk Says ‘X’ Monthly Users Reach ‘New High’:Thread Struggles With Retention

Written by Senoria Khursheed

Elon Musk, a tech giant says ‘X’ previously known as Twitter has reached a new high of over 540 million users

Previously, Twitter had nearly 229 million monthly active users in May 2022

Twitter is experiencing different changes and shifts under Musk’s guidance

Elon Musk, a tech giant has announced that the monthly user count of the popular social media platform ‘X’ hits a new high of over 540 million. Musk tweeted exactly after the day when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “The teams were bent on boosting retention on their new X rival Threads”. According to the analysis, the app has lost millions of users just after its much hyped launch.

Musk shared a graph representing the latest user figures on X

The information came just after the company is undergoing organizational changes and struggling to increase its customer line and advertising revenue, experienced a decline in the last month.

A new series of comments by ‘X’ executives cliaming strong traction in usage. This happened after Meta platforms launched a direct competitor known as Threads on July 5.

Twitter previously had 229 million users before Musk’s acquisition.Musk posted in November that X had 259.4 million daily active users.

Since Musk has taken the charge of ‘X’ previously known as Twitter is constantly experiencing shift and turns in the organization.

Recently, the company has introduced charges for blue verified and active users. In May 2023,Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarrino, the formal NBC universal advertising chief, as CEO of Twitter.

 

Musk has announced another important news that X’scash flow experienced challneges which in turns a big decline of nearly 50% in advertising revenue and a considerable debt burden.

Written by Senoria Khursheed
