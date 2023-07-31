Elon Musk Finally Reinstates Kanye West’s Twitter/X Account

According to Twitter owner Musk, Kanye West’s account was banned on 2nd December 2022 over “violation of rule against incitement to violence”

US based rapper Kanye West has finally regained access to his Twitter account after almost an 8th month ban over offensive and rule breaking tweets. Kanye’s reinstatement on the platform comes at a time where Twitter has recently rebranded to X and is now planning to expand its services.

It has almost been 24 hours since the account was reinstated, however, Kanye has not posted any new posts on the ‘X’ platform, therefore his latest post is from 1st December 2022, a day before his account was banned.

Elon Musk, who had recently acquired Twitter during the time of this ban said that Kanye West has “violated our rule against incitement to violence”, which is why his account will be banned from the platform.

Kanye during the time posted a large number of offending tweets, one of which even included a symbol combining a swastika and the Star of David.

During the same time, Adidas, which had a massive partnership with Kanye also announced that they are ‘cutting ties’ with the rapper, while also adding that they do not “tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech”.

Twitter was not the only platform that had banned Kanye towards the end of 2022, Instagram also initiated smaller bans against his use of racial slurs and anti-semitic remarks.

Kanye is not the first person to regain access to his Twitter account after Musk’s takeover, the billionaire Twitter owner also allowed former US President Donald Trump to be back on Twitter/X last November, Trump however, has refused to continue using the platform.

Read more: