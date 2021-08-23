NADRA launches a new verification system for identity cards

In recent news, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has officially launched a new system of verification that will be able to identify the registration of any irrelevant person in the family system. Moreover, this new technology will be able to detect fake identity cards.

The introduction of this new technology is due to the fact that an operation has been launched against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. This technology will utilize artificial intelligence in order to identify fake CNIC cards moreover through this respective registrations will be canceled immediately.

Pakistani citizens will be able to get details and verification of their family members by sending an SMS from their registered mobile phones to 8009. Once the text is set, the officials of NADRA will send all details of the family tree in the form of an SMS response. If your phone number is not registered then you can do so from any NADRA center.