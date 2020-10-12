NED students develop Pakistan’s first AI rice quality analyzer

Researchers from the National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) at NED university have developed Pakistan’s first AI-based rice quality analyzer in collaboration with Rice Lab Pakistan. The software supposedly detects the quality of rice in less than 60 seconds. It performs the analysis based on the following characteristics; length, thickness, average weight, and percentage of broken grains in the sample.

According to worlds top experts, Pakistan is the 5th largest exporter of rice but it still has the potential for more. Countries like the EU are not satisfied with the quality assurance performed by Pakistani rice producers. This will be a big step for Pakistan as the tool provides quality identification within 60 seconds and gives 99% accuracy.

This accuracy puts the software on par with expert software developed by states like Japan. Hafiz Ahsan-ur-Rehman, a researcher at NCIA, says,

“This new AI software is a key achievement for Pakistan’s rice sector. This state-of-the-art software will reduce the time taken to complete rice export orders by decreasing the cost of rice classification and increasing testing capacity.”

Currently, the product quality inspection is done by hand which is cumbersome and time-consuming. As Hafiz Ahsan said, the tool will exponentially increase the testing capacity allowing exporters to quickly verify their produce enabling them to be exported quicker.

