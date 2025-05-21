Neil Druckmann Confirms A New Naughty Dog Game Is In Works

Naughty Dog co-president and creative director Neil Druckmann has confirmed that production has begun on a second, unannounced AAA title.







Alongside the studio’s upcoming sci‑fi adventure Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new title from the studio comes as a pure fan moment for thousands of gamers out there.

Naughty Dog Plans and Games in Development

Speaking on the Press X to Continue podcast, Druckmann claimed he is working with seasoned filmmakers in the studio. He also disclosed that he is entering a producer and mentoring role for this mysterious project.

Previously, he has been opting for a more directorial roles in his career bests. Druckmann’s engagement across varied creative and executive roles may set a template for future multi‑project development, especially his involvement with the hit HBO show adapting The Last of Us game series.







Though details are still under wraps, industry sources and job ads point to a possible comeback of a famous Naughty Dog franchise—probably Uncharted or The Last of Us III—everything is up for grabs at this point in the timeline.

Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic and Beyond

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet remains Druckmann’s primary creative project. Meanwhile, the secret project is overseen by veteran directors: reports suggest Shaun Escayg (Uncharted: The Lost Legacy) and Anthony Newman (The Last of Us Part II) may be at the helm.

Naughty Dog has historically prioritized single‑project focus; former president. Fans and industry insiders speculate the mystery title could be an Uncharted spin‑off, or another glimpse into Elie’s life in The Last of Us game. However, everyone will have to hold their breaths till then.