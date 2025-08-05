New Fortnite Battle Pass Looks Like A Blockbuster Movie Lineup

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 came to the finish line in a spectacular fashion only a few days ago. But fans are already talking about the potentially leaked Battle Pass for Season 4 on X and other platforms.

What we know so far is that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is set to arrive August 7 (the Battle Pass will go live August 8), right after the scheduled downtime. The leaks we have is already making fans go crazy with theories on crossovers, and all the news skins they can get to play around.

Battle Pass Leak: Bug Invasion, Spies, and Crossovers

The theme of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4? Bug Invasion. Here’s how we know it:

POTENTIAL SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS LEAKS • Halo Spartans (NOW CONFIRMED)

• Megazord Secret Skin + Power Rangers

• Tommy Oliver Tier 100 – White & Black Style

• VIA @itsmeleaky pic.twitter.com/F43ednnKLA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 2, 2025

According to trusted leakers and dataminers, Epic is steering the narrative into extraterrestrial infestation territory. Which is a move that ties directly into The Last Reality lore. Expect the return of characters like Doctor Slone, the Cube Queen, and The Herald, all of whom are central to Fortnite’s reality-bending storyline.

Update 36.30 revealed two new skins: Agent Webb and Agent Weaver, forming part of the Spyder Agency set. These shadowy figures point to a spy-faction twist in the ongoing saga. A new Panda Assassin skin, originally leaked via Epic’s player survey, is also rumored to join the Battle Pass lineup.

Confirmed Battle Pass Collabs

Crossover lovers, rejoice. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass is shaping up to include some of the biggest collabs of the year:

Halo Crossover: Red and Blue Spartan Skins are coming, and yes, there’s a rumored Energy Sword pickaxe to slice through enemies with flair. This could also signal Halo-themed POIs or even game modes.

Red and Blue Spartan Skins are coming, and yes, there’s a rumored Energy Sword pickaxe to slice through enemies with flair. This could also signal Halo-themed POIs or even game modes. DC’s Peacemaker: Director James Gunn hinted at the arrival of the unhinged antihero, which means we are not entirely done with the superheroes collab yet. Given his cinematic popularity and Epic’s past with DC, this one’s nearly confirmed.

These additions, if true, will amplify the Battle Pass’s value and appeal, especially to fans of both gaming and comic book universes.

Every Fortnite season is a cultural moment. With Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, Epic seems to be doubling down on fanservice, combining original storylines, twisted new themes, and AAA-level crossovers.

Mark your calendars: August 7 is when reality bends.