Mobile, News

New smartphones will have an additional second screen in 2021

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

With time, smartphones are evolving with new and innovative features such as high-definition cameras, the ability to fold, and much more. A secondary smartphone screen is the latest trending feature that is set to come up for the new 2021 range.

However, according to a report from the ‘Digital Chat Station’ (shown below), there are currently two smartphones that feature a secondary screen on the back. The functions and capabilities of this secondary screen are still in review but these screens are tiny in size which rock a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi Mi Ultra 11, in a recent leak shown below, is said to have a secondary screen alongside the back camera. The Mi Ultra 11 is said to probably launch this year.

Read More: Xiaomi reaches the top 10 globally in the smartphone market

Industry insiders expect more devices with similar features to hit the market within this year. Secondary displays with other devices are rumored to be in other areas apart from just the back. The details are expected within a few month’s time.

future smartphones new features second screen
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Profile

Microsoft Edge is adding a Kids Mode for a much safer experience

in News, Technology
Feb 17, 2021  ·   45 sec read

Prime Minister shows dissatisfaction towards IT task force’s slow progress

in News, Telecom
Feb 17, 2021  ·   53 sec read

Apple may introduce a foldable iPhone with a stylus in 2023

in Mobile, News
Feb 17, 2021  ·   37 sec read