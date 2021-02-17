New smartphones will have an additional second screen in 2021

With time, smartphones are evolving with new and innovative features such as high-definition cameras, the ability to fold, and much more. A secondary smartphone screen is the latest trending feature that is set to come up for the new 2021 range.

However, according to a report from the ‘Digital Chat Station’ (shown below), there are currently two smartphones that feature a secondary screen on the back. The functions and capabilities of this secondary screen are still in review but these screens are tiny in size which rock a 60Hz refresh rate.



The Xiaomi Mi Ultra 11, in a recent leak shown below, is said to have a secondary screen alongside the back camera. The Mi Ultra 11 is said to probably launch this year.



Read More: Xiaomi reaches the top 10 globally in the smartphone market

Industry insiders expect more devices with similar features to hit the market within this year. Secondary displays with other devices are rumored to be in other areas apart from just the back. The details are expected within a few month’s time.